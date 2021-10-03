Everton manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims a goal and defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s choice.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticized his Manchester United team for making “poor decisions” in allowing Everton to equalize in their 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Martial’s score near the conclusion of the first 45 minutes put the Blues down at the break at Old Trafford.

Rafa Benitez’s side, on the other hand, recovered in the second half and drew level due to a great counter-attack, with Andros Townsend putting the finishing touches on his fifth goal of the season.

Solskjaer believes his team might have done a better job in protecting that opportunity, admitting he was aware of Everton’s threat from last season’s match against the Blues.

“We did have enough guys behind the ball, we made a couple of stupid decisions that cost us in those ten seconds or whatever it fell,” the United manager said.

“We were well-organized behind the ball, but we should have dealt with the danger more effectively.

“We dominated the game today, but we couldn’t get that crucial second goal in games like this. Everton can score a goal out of nowhere, as we saw last season.

“It was about the counter-offensive they launched against us. We were well-organized, but we could have handled the issue far better.

“You may concentrate on dropping deeper and allowing them to have the ball; today we had 75 percent possession or whatever it was, and we were struck on one break there that lost us the game.

“And we didn’t have the crucial cutting edge to score the second goal.”

For the match against Everton on Saturday, Solskjaer made five changes to his starting lineup, including leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Despite putting on the Portugal international just before the hour mark, United manager Jose Mourinho did not regret his decision.

He went on to say, “No, you make decisions over the course of a long, long season.”

“You have to manage the players’ workload, and the decision I made today was the right one.

“Anthony Martial came in and scored a good goal; Edinson [Cavani] required minutes and received an hour. At times, we have to make difficult decisions.”