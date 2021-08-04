Everton made the correct transfer decision with Henry Onyekuru’s new club.

Everton’s peculiar purchases of recent years have taken yet another turn in his career.

Things would have been different if he hadn’t sustained a long-term injury during his first loan spell away from the Blues with Anderlecht.

How long has the club been on the lookout for a winger with his attributes? Good dribbling, good pace, and the ability to play on either flank with ease.

The Nigerian international, on the other hand, would never play for Everton.

Henry Onyekuru confirmed on Monday that he had signed a permanent agreement with Olympiakos, leaving Monaco after a loan spell with Galatasaray last season.

That was his third stint with the Turkish club, having first moved there in 2018 while still under Everton’s contract.

But it was his first loan away from Goodison Park that caused the problems that cost him a chance to play for the Premier League club that had signed him from KAS Eupen in 2017.

Because he couldn’t get a work permission to play in the UK, Anderlecht signed the winger on loan shortly after the Blues announced his signing.

Onyekuru was supposed to get as many minutes as possible in the Belgian league in order to push his way into the Nigerian team, with enough international appearances allowing him to play for his parent club.

And, up until December 2017, things were going swimmingly for the then-20-year-old, who scored ten goals in 28 outings across all competitions.

The forward, however, sustained a devastating knee injury that was initially thought to keep him out for the rest of the season.

After that, there was a squabble because Anderlecht wanted the player to undergo surgery on the problem, but Everton refused, and their specialist affirmed that just rehab would be necessary to treat the ailment.

“I went back to Belgium to play, but the coach of Nigeria had to phone Anderlecht and ask them to allow me to play even 15 minutes so they could affirm I was OK to play,” he told The Athletic last year.

“They [Anderlecht] were enraged by it [returning to Everton without surgery]and.”Summary ends.”