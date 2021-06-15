Everton is looking for a new manager, with Antonio Conte being approached, Rafa Benitez being considered, and Matheus Nunes being considered.

Everton are still looking for a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti’s abrupt departure.

The now-former Blues manager abruptly left for Real Madrid at the start of this month, and the club is now looking for a replacement.

Following Ancelotti’s abrupt departure, the Blues are looking for their sixth permanent manager in eight years.

However, whoever takes over will be looking to improve on Everton’s Premier League 10th-place finish last season.

Here’s our daily round-up of the latest rumors about who might be the next Blues manager.

$00 Conte is one of the managers the Blues are talking to following his recent Inter Milan exit, according to Football Insider.The former Chelsea and Juventus manager was on the verge of landing the Tottenham Hotspur job when talks broke down late in the process. David Moyes was also a target, according to the report, but he chose to sign a new three-year contract with West Ham. Rafa Benitez is back in the running for the Everton manager’s job after failing to reach an agreement with Nuno Espirito Santo.

According to talkSPORT, Farhad Moshiri is open to the idea of bringing Benitez to Goodison Park, despite the possibility of a backlash from supporters. Benitez has managed Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United since leaving Liverpool 11 years ago. While his most recent managerial position saw him take charge of Dalian Professional in China for two years before departing at the start of this year. Everton has made a step forward.

