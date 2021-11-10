Everton is going to invest in a brand new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The epidemic was a global problem of epic dimensions for football.

The industry lost billions across Europe as a result of fans not being allowed into stadiums, media rights rebates due to paused seasons, and commercial partnerships that could not be fulfilled, with the Premier League itself anticipating heavy cumulative losses in excess of £1 billion by the time the full impact of Covid is realized through the publication of audited club accounts.

Everton recorded a record £139.9 million deficit in the 2020 accounts, their third year in the red, forcing Farhad Moshiri to rein down expenditure this season in order to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability guidelines, which allow for £105 million losses over a three-year period.

Everton has lost about £265 million in the last three financial years, including losses of £139.9 million in 2019/20, £111.8 million in 2018/19, and £13.1 million in 2017/18.

Moshiri has invested around £450 million since taking over the club, and a new stadium is on the way, with infrastructure spending not being counted into financial fair play rules, which have also allowed teams to roll two years into one due to the epidemic.

Everton stated in their financial report for 2020 that the pandemic was directly responsible for losses of £67.3 million, despite the fact that the club had been on track to post record revenue for the financial year prior to the impact of the coronavirus, which was estimated to be in the region of £220 million.

While a number of the needles were pointing in the wrong direction, commercial revenue increased to £64 million, more than doubling the previous year, thanks to a £30 million deal with Alisher Usmanov’s USM Holdings for first refusal of the naming rights of Bramley Moore Dock stadium, which was approved earlier this year.

Everton’s commercial operation has helped drive the expansion of commercial revenues in the Premier League, which has increased by 12% since the start of the season, compared to many of Europe’s top leagues, with only the German league losing money. “The summary has come to an end.”