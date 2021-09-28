Everton is finally seeing movement at Bramley-Moore Dock as the exciting next phases approach.

Everton’s new stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock is already a far cry from what it was only a few months ago.

The Blues began preparing for construction in July, after moving onto the land for the first time (barring multiple surveys leading up to the big day).

Although there didn’t appear to be much going on at first, it was fascinating to hear the latest news from a project that so many people had hoped to see for a long time.

An momentous day for the club ended up being considerably less well-publicized than many might have thought, with minimal fuss around the event itself.

And, with the exception of sporadic updates regarding the site, people have not been able to see the tangible work that is being made on the site.

Of course, this is partly due to the fact that these are still primarily preparatory projects for the time being. As things are, there isn’t much to be interested in watching right now.

A webcam has been built that will stream live photos from the site in the future, but it is understood that the club is awaiting confirmation on when it will be turned on.

That should happen by the time the Blues start filling the dock, which should be able to start as soon as the marine fauna has been relocated from the sea.

Everton announced on Monday that the first stage of the process will be completed by the end of the week, after which 500,000 cubic meters of sand dredged from the Irish Sea will be brought in to fill the dock and assist build a stable foundation for the new stadium.

However, while these preliminary works continue, it’s interesting to note how much activity is currently taking place at Bramley-Moore Dock.

A regular flow of heavy freight vehicles pouring in and out of the site was the only indication that a massive building project was ready to begin a few months ago.

There were no diggers on the job, and there weren’t many individuals wearing hi-vis jackets or hard hats.

However, “Summary concludes” from those humble beginnings.