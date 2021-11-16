Everton icon Steven Gerrard has unveiled a new museum exhibit near the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium development.

Graeme Sharp, an Everton icon, has formally launched the new Dockland’s Trail Museum at Collingwood Dock, which offers a spectacular vista of the club’s history at Bramley-Moore.

The Dockland’s Trail, which was founded by retired friends from Bootle Grammar School and opened just before the pandemic, also includes a new display about the Blues’ link to the docks.

It is housed in custom shipping containers just a short distance from Bramley-Moore and allows visitors to learn more about the site’s significant monuments as well as the people who worked in and around the area.

Les Ellis, the Dockland’s Trail’s Chair of Trustees, discussed how they came to own the property and why they made the renovations.

“We came into Peel’s offices four years ago and begged for a piece of property,” he told The Washington Newsday. This location is ideal, as it is in the middle of the historic district. It’s an incredible spot to be.

“”The plan was for one of them to be stationed in each of the six docks, up to and including Seaforth. Basically, so that children might learn about the docks’ history and heritage.

“Everyone north of here has had a connection to the ports.” The aim was that it would aid their education as well as teach people about the port’s importance and make them proud of where they lived.

“We sought areas where neighborhood groups could go for a day trip.” It’s all for the benefit of the community and education, as well as the improvement of the tourist industry.

“When Everton became involved at Bramley-Moore, I was overjoyed!” We began the process of haranguing the club to get something here as soon as it was suggested that they were interested.

“I was desperate for this, so we told them they could have it for free.” Include something that will help us market the site. It’s finally happened, and we’re overjoyed.

“I think it’s fantastic…and they’re quite lucky to have us as neighbors!”

The new exhibit includes information about the site’s history, how some of the players were former dockers, and the club’s commitment to preserving and publicizing the dock’s heritage characteristics.

“Summary concludes,” says the entrance to the Docklands.