Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Everton hero Ever

Kevin Campbell, an Everton legend, has suggested that ties to Arsenal attacker Alexandre Lacazette make ‘no sense’ ahead of the January transfer window.

Rafa Benitez will be eager to improve his squad further in the winter, and the Blues have already been linked with a number of players across a number of positions.

Lacazette is one of the players who has been linked in certain reports, with some claiming Everton has made contact with the Frenchman’s representation.

Campbell, on the other hand, is baffled by the connections.

The former Everton striker believes the Arsenal man’s arrival would conflict with Dominic Calvert-position Lewin’s in the squad.

According to Goodison News, he said: “Lacazette, I believe, must play the number nine position because it is his game.

“He’s good with his back to goal and adds a lot of talent to the team, making him a great link-man – but the number nine is Calvert-Lewin, so I don’t see how that works.

“I just don’t get it – it makes no sense to me.”

Injury problems up front have hampered Everton’s options recently, with summer signing Salomon Rondon starting many games in a row but failing to make an impression.

Calvert-Lewin is expected to be out for several weeks, although Richarlison made his comeback from the bench in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Watford.

The Blues are likely to make additions to their team in January, though it is unclear which areas will be prioritized during the transfer window.