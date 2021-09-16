Everton have signed Tim Cahill’s son, as well as 12 other players.

Everton has announced that midfielder Shae Cahill, the son of former Blues fan favorite Tim Cahill, has signed a full-time contract as one of the club’s 2021/22 Academy scholars.

Cahill junior was born on April 26, 2005, just over a fortnight after his father scored the second goal in Everton’s 2-0 home win over Newcastle United, which left them on the verge of earning their highest-ever Premier League fourth-place finish.

The teenager is one of 13 Everton players promoted to Paul Tait’s Under-18s squad.

Before joining the New York Red Bulls in 2012, Cahill made 278 appearances for Everton, scoring 68 goals in the process.

He also has 108 caps for Australia and is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer (50).

Scousers Johnny Morrissey senior and junior, as well as Billy Kenny senior and junior, have previously represented the Blues, as have Llandudno-born stepfather and stepson Jack Humphreys and Gerry Humphreys.