Everton have reached out to Thierry Small in the midst of a stand-off.

Everton claim to have been in touch with Thierry Small during his unofficial absence from training.

Small was supposed to return on Monday, July 5 for the start of Everton’s pre-season schedule, but he is yet to come to the club following the end of last season.

The Blues have refused to allow him to train apart from the rest of the squad, and a contract dispute is at the root of the issue.

Everton have offered the electrifying left-back a professional contract, but no agreement has been made, and his choice to miss the first few weeks of training has cast severe doubt on his future.

Small will be eligible to sign a professional contract on August 1 when he becomes 17 years old, and Everton are hopeful that he will do so and return to the club. However, due to Small’s decision to go AWOL, they will have a difficult time persuading him.

And, according to The Washington Newsday, there is currently a communication gap between his new representatives and the team.

The Blues claim that the contract offer is still on the table and that they are still “dedicated” to Small’s development, but it looks that Small has turned down the deal.

The standoff has put a number of rival clubs on high alert, with Arsenal reportedly interested in luring him away from Goodison Park.

Manchester United is said to be interested, while Aston Villa, which has been expanding its Academy numbers in recent windows, is expected to keep an eye on the situation.

Small, who is on loan at Everton on a scholarship, grew up supporting Villa.

Bayern Munich has also expressed an interest, and it is understood that the player’s representation investigated whether there was any possibility to obtain an exception from FIFA that would have allowed him to travel overseas despite the new transfer limits imposed following Brexit.

However, the 16-year-old remains an Everton player and has been keeping healthy away from Finch Farm with individualized one-on-one gym sessions and football coaching.

The Blues have kept in touch with him to keep tabs on his progress, but there appears to be no apparent signs of a breakthrough.