Everton have placed their sights on a £20 million move to sign Dynamo Kiev defender.

Everton are interested in signing Vitaliy Mykolenko, a left-back for Dynamo Kiev.

Prior to the January transfer window, the Blues have set their sights on the 22-year-old.

Dynamo will expect a sum of around £20 million for the Ukraine international and will not consider a loan.

Rafa Benitez had been under the impression that loan deals would only be available next month, but the club has informed the Everton manager that there is enough capacity in the pay bill to potentially add Mykolenko.

Mykolenko has been high on Everton’s wishlist for months, according to a Goodison source, and the club considers him to be one of Europe’s best young left-backs.

If an agreement is reached, the transfer money will be spread out over the length of any contract the left-back signs, making his signing conceivable.

According to reports, Mykolenko went into England today to finalize the deal, with Dynamo boss Mircea Lucescu reportedly saying, “Vitaliy Mykolenko is going to Everton.”

“Since Yarmolenko, he’ll be the first huge transfer out of Dynamo.”

If a bid for Mykolenko is made, it will cast further question on Lucas Digne’s future at Goodison.

After being pulled out of back-to-back Everton squads following a spat with Benitez, the France left-back was set to be recalled for tonight’s match against Chelsea.

Digne, though, after training on Tuesday, reported feeling poorly on Wednesday and ruled himself out of the game.

It’s unknown whether Digne would try to leave the club in January, with Benitez remaining tight-lipped about his future when asked about it yesterday.

Benitez, on the other hand, is intent on bringing in a new left-back, as well as a new right-back and a new midfielder.