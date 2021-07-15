Everton have made a bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and have agreed a deal for Tammy Abraham.

Another day, another batch of Everton-related names.

As Rafa Benitez prepares for the upcoming season, a slew of new faces will be linked with a move to Goodison Park.

We bring you the most recent rumors and reports from around the web right here.

According to a source in Italy on Wednesday evening, Everton has made their initial proposal for the Napoli centre-back.

The Toffees have reportedly lodged a bid for the highly-rated 30-year-old, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A club has yet to respond to any proposals, but the defender, who was originally valued at £100 million, might be available for as little as £35 million.

Although Koulibaly’s 20s ended in June, a player of his caliber could instantly improve the Blues backline and revitalize the team.

Rafa Benitez, Everton’s manager, will be familiar with him after bringing him to Naples from Genk in 2014.

While many clubs have dropped out of the race to recruit the Chelsea striker due to the high financial stakes, 90 Minute reports that Everton is still in the running.

Abraham could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as the west London club looks to boost their attack, pushing him further down the pecking order following the signing of Timo Werner last summer.

West Ham, Southampton, and Crystal Palace have withdrawn their interest in the striker, while Everton, Aston Villa, and Brighton remain interested.

However, the 23-year-old might be utilised as a makeweight in Chelsea’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

It’s unclear how Rafa Benitez would line up, but with Dominc Calvert-Lewin being Everton’s go-to number nine after scoring 21 goals last season, would Abraham come to Goodison Park knowing he’d get more playing time at Dortmund?

Haris Seferovic is a Serbian businessman.

At the Gwladys Street end, the Switzerland striker leapt like an Everton centre forward to head home not one, but two goals as Switzerland knocked France out of the Euros.

According to rumours in Portugal, the imposing striker could be on his way to the Blues.

Everton, Wolves, and A Bola are all claimed by A Bola. The summary comes to a close.