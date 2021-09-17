Everton have just paid £1 million for one of the top 16-year-olds in the country.

Everton have agreed to pay £1 million for a player who club officials believe was among the country’s top under-16s last season.

After a delayed start to his pre-season preparations, the Blues have welcomed Sunderland forward Francis Okoronkwo to the club’s Academy ranks and expect to give him his debut for the under-18s in the coming weeks.

Everton had been monitoring 16-year-old Okoronkwo’s progress “frequently” last season, with renowned club scout John Doolan providing updates on the teenaged forward.

The ‘gifted striker,’ as one well-placed Goodison source described him this week, will turn 17 later this month and will be entitled to sign professional terms with the club at that point.

Everton agreed to a seven-figure deal with League One Sunderland earlier this summer, but the Blues will only pay a fraction of the fee up front, with the remainder contingent on different contract terms.

According to sources, the transaction is similar to the one that brought Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Sheffield United to Everton in the summer of 2016. The Blues only paid a portion of the £1.5 million sum up front in a £1.5 million agreement.

Everton are conscious that Okoronkwo missed the majority of pre-season and will require time to adjust, but the goal is that by Christmas, he will be practicing with the under-23s, giving him a taste of the Academy game at that level.

On May 8, academy director David Unsworth, director of football Marcel Brands, head of recruitment and development Gretar Steinsson, and head of recruitment and development Gretar Steinsson were in the stands at Finch Farm to watch the under-18s play Sunderland in their penultimate Premier League match of the season.

Okoronkwo had been on the radar for a while, but his goal in Sunderland’s 4-3 win convinced the three authorities that they needed to sign him.

Okoronwko was described as “lively” in Everton’s official game report.

“And it looked like the game was finished just before the hour mark when the lively Francis Okoronkwo went for the direct approach, sprinting at his man on his left before cutting inside and finishing past Leban,” it read.

It was game on for Everton’s recruitment department, who saw, from that point forward, backed up by Doolan’s findings. “The summary has come to an end.”