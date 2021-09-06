The Washington Newsday

Everton have issued an update on Seamus Coleman following his injury.

Seamus Coleman, Everton’s captain, has been checked at Finch Farm after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty.

Coleman, 32, was injured while playing for the Republic of Ireland against Azerbaijan in a 1-1 tie at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

“Seamus Coleman sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with Republic of Ireland and has returned to Everton for treatment,” Everton said in a statement.

“In Ireland’s World Cup qualifying tie with Azerbaijan in Dublin on Saturday, Everton captain Coleman was injured.

“Everton medical team have assessed the 32-year-old, who will continue his recuperation at the Club’s USM Finch Farm training headquarters.”

Everton failed to sign a right-back during the transfer season, therefore Rafa Benitez may have to rely on Jonjoe Kenny, Ben Godfrey, or Mason Holgate if Coleman is sidelined for next week’s match against Burnley.

