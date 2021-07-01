Everton have confirmed the commencement date for the construction of their new stadium in a’momentous’ statement.

In a historic announcement, Everton has confirmed that construction on their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will begin later this month.

The Blues have confirmed that they will acquire complete possession of the waterfront site on Monday, July 26 and begin construction on the club’s new home.

Everton had experts on the site last month doing exploratory work before the project was given the green light to commence.

On the dock wall, scientists conducted surveys and tests, as well as inspecting the site for unexploded devices and examining the microbiological habitat.

However, that preparatory work will be completed later this month, paving the way for the commencement of the three-year construction process on Everton’s 52,888-seat stadium.

Everton hopes to be in their new stadium for the start of the 2024-25 season, and club contractors will begin the process later this month.

“We are happy to be able to confirm that construction work on our new stadium will begin later this month,” Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright stated. This will be a watershed event in the club’s history, demonstrating Farhad’s ambition and financial commitment, as well as Denise and her executive team’s determination and brilliance.

“Like every Evertonian, Goodison Park has played an important role in my life, but as we move forward, we could not have chosen a more fitting or stunning location for our new stadium – one that honors our heritage while also celebrating our bright future.”

“This moment will rank as one of the most important in the Club’s history as it symbolises a new era for Evertonians, an era in which our supporters, their children, and their children’s children will support their team in one of the finest stadiums in the world,” said Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Executive.

“This project paves the way for a bright future for our club and demonstrates our owner’s devotion and ambition.