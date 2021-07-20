Everton have confirmed that Fabian Delph will miss the club’s pre-season tour of the United States as a precaution.

Because he has to self-isolate, Fabian Delph will miss Everton’s tour to the United States.

The 31-year-old has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID, according to the Blues.

Everton’s squad will go to Florida tomorrow, but the midfielder, who started against Blackburn on Saturday, will miss the Florida Cup games.

“After coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19, Everton can announce that Fabian Delph will not go with the squad to the Florida Cup in Orlando as a precautionary measure,” Everton said.

“Delph, who began his pre-season preparations on July 5 and has appeared in both of the Club’s practice matches – including a 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday – will resume his pre-season training as soon as his period of self-isolation is completed.”