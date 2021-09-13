Everton have confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss time due to an injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewi could be out for “two or three weeks,” according to Rafa Benitez, but he warns that it could be longer.

The Everton striker has suffered a quadriceps injury in addition to his broken toe.

Calvert-Lewin will miss tonight’s match against Burnley, and Benitez is unsure when he will return.

Calvert-Lewin is expected to return before the end of September, with Everton facing Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers, and Norwich City before facing Manchester United on October 1.

Calvert-Lewin has been playing through pain with his toe, but his current injury means he will be out for a while.

“He has broken his toe,” Benitez added. He was working out with issues and played in agony. He injured his quadriceps the other day, and we’ll have to wait two to three weeks, if not longer.”