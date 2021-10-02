Everton have been given a Champions League omen thanks to a fantastic Andros Townsend statistic.

Everton has had a strong start to the 2021/22 season.

Rafael Benitez’s side came back from a goal down to share the spoils with Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, overcoming injuries to key first-team players.

This result puts the Blues in fourth place in the league after seven games, only two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Everton’s 14 points are also the best after seven games since the 2004/05 season, when the Blues qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

Supporters will now be fantasizing about what can be accomplished this season with a team that has all of the characteristics of a team capable of challenging at the top of the division.

For the Toffees, Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure sparkled once more, but it was Andros Townsend’s goal that secured them a point at Old Trafford.

Since joining the club on a free transfer in the summer, the 30-year-old has been a revelation, assisting on eight goals in his first nine appearances.

Townsend was not known for his goal-scoring skills at any of his previous clubs, but he shown his ruthlessness at Old Trafford by coolly slotting past David de Gea to draw the game level.

He has five goals in nine appearances for the Blues, the same number as he had in his final 79 outings for Crystal Palace.

Townsend has also equaled his Premier League goal tally of three for former club Tottenham Hotspur, which he scored over four seasons and 50 first-team games.

Only Jamie Vardy, Mohamed Salah, and Michail Antonio have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than the London-born winger, highlighting his talismanic position in the Everton team.