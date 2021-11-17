Everton have been blamed for the failed Kylian Mbappe trade, but Richarlison is in charge of his own destiny.

So Everton is to blame for Kylian Mbappe’s mooted blockbuster deal to Real Madrid falling through this summer because they refused to trade Richarlison to PSG.

According to a report from El Espanol, this is the gospel.

According to the report, the Blues’ Brazilian ace was ‘on the table’ when PSG was looking for a replacement for Mbappe, but their chances of signing him were shattered when Goodison Park officials chose to ‘not let him out.’

How are we supposed to react to that, other than getting out the world’s smallest violin to lament the woes of Real Madrid, who had already poached Carlo Ancelotti from Everton over the summer, and petrodollar-fueled PSG, who despite splashing out on Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, and Achraf Hakimi this summer, still tried to get Moi

For starters, it’s not like Los Blancos’ long-term strategy has been thwarted; with Mbappe’s contract expiring in the French capital and him refusing to sign a new contract, there’s a good chance they’ll come back for him next summer on a free transfer.

However, it would have been ludicrous for Everton to sanction a Richarlison departure at this moment.

The club had recently completed some tricky discussions with the player to allow him to participate in the Olympics, coming off the back of a whole Copa America tournament, ensuring that he had gone three years without a significant break.

‘I was debating with Everton all day,’ Richarlison admitted, but after seeing his Olympic dream come true thanks to new boss Rafa Benitez’s backing, the bet paid off in the form of a gold medal, with the Blues ace becoming tournament top scorer in Japan.

After receiving a hero’s welcome upon his return to Finch Farm, Benitez could only hope for another season of service from the 24-year-old.

After being propelled back into the first squad, he scored Everton’s first goal of the season. “The summary has come to an end.”