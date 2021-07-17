Everton have announced the addition of two new directors to the club’s board of directors.

Everton has announced the appointments of Sarvar Ismailov and Grant Ingles to the club’s board of directors.

Ismailov, Alisher Usmanov’s nephew, joins the board after becoming the Blues’ Women’s team’s first Sporting and Commercial Director in 2020, helping to secure a large amount of funding in the squad in recent months.

Mr Ismailov will continue to work for Everton Women and will continue to serve on the club’s Stadium Board, which he joined in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ingles joined Everton on a temporary basis from Deloitte Sports Business Group in 2006, before becoming Finance Director in 2013.

Grant has been at Everton for over ten years and has been a member of the Everton Leadership Team since June 2018. In 2019, he also became a member of the Club’s Stadium Board.

Evertonfc.com quoted Ismailov as saying: “Joining Everton’s Board of Directors is an honor and a privilege. It is a huge duty that I shall not shirk. I’d want to express my gratitude to our Board of Directors and our Majority Shareholder for providing me with this chance and expressing their trust in me.

“I adore this club on the inside and out, and I can promise you that I have blue blood in my veins. I am driven and ambitious, and I will bring fresh ideas and vigor to my new position.

“We are – and always will be – a family club, but our whole concentration is on achieving success on the field; that is our top priority.

“This is the start of a new era for our club. We are at the start of a new era, and we are exclusively focused on the future, motivated to bring success to every Evertonian.”

Ingles has been in charge of frequently conveying the club’s financial performance to the board of directors in his previous role as finance director.

Evertonfc.com quoted him as saying: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Everton Board of Directors at this pivotal moment in the club’s history.

“We have some amazing prospects ahead of us, and I am excited to work with the Board and Executive Team to make them a reality in the coming years.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the chairman and owner.