Everton has the potential to set a ten-year Premier League record in the first two games.

If Everton avoid defeats against Southampton and Leeds this month, they would have gone a whole decade without losing in their first two Premier League games.

On Saturday, August 14, the Toffees welcome the Saints at Goodison Park before traveling to Elland Road to face Leeds a week later, and they can make it ten years without losing their first two matches of the season.

The Blues have won or drew their first and second matches of the season nine times since losing 1-0 to newly promoted Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the 2011-12 season.

Everton’s unblemished starts to the past nine seasons are examined here.

David Moyes’ final season at Goodison Park began with a bang, with two major victories.

Everton began the season against Manchester United at 8 p.m. on a Monday night, which was unusual, but playing under the lights provided them an edge, and Marouane Fellaini scored the game’s only goal to give Everton a 1-0 victory.

The Toffees returned to Aston Villa five days later and won 3-1 thanks to another Fellaini goal and goals from Steven Pienaar and Nikica Jelavic.

Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, Moyes waved farewell to the Blues and joined United in sixth place.

Everton’s season under Roberto Martinez began with two draws, but the points earned propelled the Toffees to their best tally in the Premier League era.

To start the new era, Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman scored in a 2-2 tie with Norwich at Carrow Road, before the Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom.

Despite scoring 72 points, Everton was unable to qualify for the Champions League and had to settle for fifth place.

2014-15 The Toffees started the season with two more points, this time against a more difficult opponent.

Aiden McGeady netted a magnificent opener for Leicester, but the Foxes drew 2-2 with an 86th-minute equalizer.

Seven days later, the Blues led again late in a game against Arsenal, this time at home, until Olivier Giroud scored a 90th-minute equalizer for the Gunners.

Despite a strong Europa League performance.