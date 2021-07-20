Everton has suspended a player awaiting an investigation by the police.

The Blues, on the other hand, haven’t revealed any information about the player in question or the substance of the enquiries.

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a player awaiting a police investigation,” the club said in a statement released late last night.

“At this point, the Club will continue to assist the authorities with their investigations and will make no further statements.”

‘Officers detained a male on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences,’ a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said in a statement.

‘He has been released on police bail awaiting further investigation.’

Everton’s players are scheduled to fly to America tomorrow for the Florida Cup, where they will face Millonarios of Colombia in the early hours of Sunday morning before facing either Arsenal or Inter Milan three days later.

Both games will take place in Orlando and will be Rafa Benitez’s first official friendly matches.