Everton has signed a new commercial agreement with Barcelona and PSG.

Everton has signed a commercial contract with a company that already has deals with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and other clubs.

Chiliz, the founders of the Socios.com app, has been revealed as the Blues’ newest partner.

In addition, as part of the partnership, a $EFC Fan Token will be launched, giving the club’s international fan base “the opportunity to have a voice on Club projects by participating in interactive polls that will run throughout the season.”

Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Arsenal, as well as teams in F1, NBA, esports, and cricket, use the Socio.com app.

“We are happy to welcome Socios.com to the Everton Family in an innovative relationship that will help bring our global fan-base even closer to the club they love,” said Alan McTavish, Commercial Director at Everton.

“With Socios.com, we will offer $EFC Fan Tokens, which will allow fans all around the world to participate with the Club in new and interesting ways, such as participating in polls on Club initiatives. The introduction of $EFC Fan Tokens is an exciting opportunity that once again demonstrates the Club’s commitment to engaging with our global fanbase.” Socios.com are the recognized leaders in blockchain across the sports industry, and the introduction of $EFC Fan Tokens is an exciting opportunity that once again demonstrates the Club’s commitment to engaging with our global fanbase.”

Supporters who acquire the $EFC Fan Tokens will have access to Everton material, as well as the opportunity to compete against other fans from around the world in Everton-themed games, challenges, and quizzes on Socios.com’s geo-location, augmented reality feature ” Token Hunt “.

Blues who participate will be able to compete on worldwide leaderboards and receive real-world and virtual Everton awards, benefits, and experiences.