Everton has set the next challenge for Rafa Benitez against Leicester City.

Everton were denied a late winner against Manchester United when a VAR probe revealed that Yerry Mina was offside, but despite most Blues being content with a point, they were disappointed not to have earned a rare three points from Old Trafford.

Without attacking duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, as well as captain Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi, and Andre Gomes, the Blues put in a strong performance to match their hosts, whose strength in depth was exemplified by their ability to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Paul Pogba from the bench.

Despite Anthony Martial’s early goal for the hosts, Andros Townsend’s coolly taken equalizer midway through the second half earned Everton a deserved share of the spoils.

Should there have been more? While replays showed Mina was clearly offside, Evertonians have been left to bemoan the decision of one of their own, Tom Davies, who, when through on goal, chose to square the ball to his Colombian team-mate rather than shoot himself from the same position where he scored his first senior goal against United’s rivals City at Goodison Park in January 2017.

The Blues have only won once away from Manchester United since the opening week of the Premier League era in August 1992, when they upset the eventual champions 3-0, with their only other victory coming in December 2013 through to Bryan Oviedo’s late strike.

While it’s true that Everton haven’t had much luck at Old Trafford in recent years, how does their overall record against teams from the Premier League’s so-called “big six” (the Premier League’s half-dozen clubs with the highest revenues, who threatened to join a breakaway European Super League earlier this year) compare to the rest of the division?

Here’s a look at the overall record in away matches against the Premier League’s big six, as well as the other 12 clubs still in the competition…

(Pts = points; PPG = points; W = wins; D = draws; L = losses; Pts = points; PPG = points.)