Everton has released a limited-edition warm-up shirt to honor their American fans.

Everton have unveiled a new limited edition warm-up shirt inspired by their American fans before of their match against Watford on Saturday.

The squad will warm up at Goodison Park this weekend in the two-tone blue shirt, which features the stars and stripes famously inscribed on the US flag.

A limited number of the shirts will be available for purchase from Thursday for members of Everton’s US Supporters’ Clubs and US-based Everton Official Members, before the shirt goes on sale via evertondirect.com and in Everton’s club stores on Friday 22 October at 3pm BST (10am Eastern Time/7am Pacific Time).

Everton will hold a live event following their match against Watford as part of the current NBC Premier League Mornings Live fan festival.

According to Tom Davies, “Everton and our supporters in the United States have a special bond. Last year, just before the outbreak, Dom and I traveled to New York Fashion Week and encountered Evertonians in the airport, a museum, and a fashion event – there were Toffees everywhere we went.

“It’s fantastic for us as players to know that we have such tremendous support in the United States, and we appreciate the effort that many of those supporters have put in to come to Goodison Park and watch us play live.

“That hasn’t been possible in the previous year or two, but we can’t wait to see them when they are allowed to go over again, which should be shortly.

“In the meanwhile, I think this jersey is a terrific opportunity for us to show our appreciation for the supporters in the United States, and I truly hope they appreciate it.”

In addition, the Blues have a vibrant network of linked Supporters’ Clubs in the United States, which spans over 30 states.

Since becoming Everton’s Technical Partner in May 2020, hummel has built a strong relationship with those Supporters’ Clubs, collaborating on customised Everton items with a variety of Supporters’ Club insignia.

“Having developed such a strong bond with Everton supporters,” said hummel CEO Allan Vad Nielsen.

