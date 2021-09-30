Everton has just witnessed a demonstration of how to play against Manchester United.

In some ways, Everton fans may have been relieved to see Cristiano Ronaldo score in the dying seconds of Manchester United’s most recent Champions League match.

The pressure on what was to come for the Red Devils had intensified after a humiliating loss to Aston Villa last weekend, owing to a late goal and an even later missed penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

A late goal from Ronaldo could have brightened the atmosphere a little, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing on Wednesday evening.

Blues fans may have been keeping a close eye on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in midweek when they faced Villarreal in a rematch of last season’s Europa League final.

If United had lost, the pressure would have been so high at the weekend that the hosts could have reacted violently against Rafa Benitez’s team.

Ronaldo’s late goal may have fixed the problem, but despite their setback, the Spanish club may have taught Everton what they need to do to cause problems on their weekend trip.

Aston Villa achieved something similar with their result against Manchester United a few days ago, winning due to a Kortney Hause header two minutes from time.

Before the goal, Dean Smith’s side had a number of fantastic chances, with Matt Targett firing over the bar from within the area and Ollie Watkins being stopped by David De Gea.

Villa then took advantage of a well-delivered set piece, with Hause making a fantastic run to the near post to firmly despatch the header into the net.

Everton have yet to score directly from a set piece in the Premier League this season, but with Harry Maguire set to miss this weekend’s match, it could be a route the Blues want to take.

Despite not being able to take all three points in their Champions League group encounter, Villarreal went one step farther.

In reality, Emery may be resenting the fact that his team failed to win.

De Gea was called into a number of situations in the first half. “The summary has come to an end.”