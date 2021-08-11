Everton has given Richarlison a big boost as the specifics of their agreement become clear.

Richarlison is expected to return to Everton’s training field tomorrow and will be in contention to feature in the season’s first game.

The Brazilian international was granted permission to prolong his season by competing in the Tokyo Olympics, and it was believed that he would miss the season’s first games as a result.

However, it has now been revealed that Everton gave the 24-year-old the go-ahead on the condition that he would not require an extended recuperation period following the event and would return as soon as the Games were over.

Richarlison, who helped Brazil win the Olympic final against Spain on Saturday, is likely to return to Finch Farm on Wednesday and be available to face Southampton at Goodison Park this weekend.

Everton will have to be cautious with the £35 million player considering his workload this summer, which included playing in World Cup qualifying and the Copa America, where Brazil reached the final, after a 40-game season with the Blues.

Richarlison’s comeback, though, will provide a big boost ahead of Rafa Benitez’s first competitive match in charge.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who missed the friendly against Manchester United due to a “knock,” is also hoping to play against Saints.