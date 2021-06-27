Everton has been urged to seek a player who is regarded as “one of the greatest in the world.” Roberto Mancini has been appointed as the club’s next manager.

Everton should recruit Roberto Mancini, one of the top managers in the world, according to one of his former Manchester City players.

Micah Richards, who played under Mancini at the Etihad Stadium and won the FA Cup and Premier League with him, believes his former boss, who is now in charge of the Italy national team, does not receive the respect he deserves.

Mancini, 56, led Italy to a perfect record in the European Championships group stages this summer, defeating Turkey 3-0, Switzerland 3-0, and Wales 1-0.

They now face Austria in the last 16 at Wembley (8pm Saturday), coming off a remarkable run of 11 straight victories and clean sheets.

Indeed, the Italian national team has gone unbeaten in their previous 30 matches under Mancini, dating back to a 1-0 loss in the Nations League to reigning European Champions Portugal on September 10, 2018.

With Everton set to appoint former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, who would enter the job with a losing record in China, and Tottenham Hotspur – who have yet to name their new manager despite sacking Jose Mourinho on April 19 – Richards admits he’s surprised neither of them have mentioned Mancini.

“There was a buzz around Italy when the last Euros were held,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“We were keeping an eye on things because we knew a major name was heading to the Premier League.

“It was all about Antonio Conte,” says the narrator. We liked watching his excitement on the sidelines when he agreed to become Chelsea’s manager before the competition.

“His squad played well, he looked the part, and his track record suggested he’d do well in our game.

“When I watch Italy’s Euro 2016 games, I’m puzzled as to why there isn’t the same hype surrounding their current manager and why Premier League clubs haven’t done everything they can to recruit him.”

“I’m sure some people will accuse me of prejudice when I mention Roberto Mancini, but my friendship with him has nothing to do with my opinions,” he continued.

“You. The summary comes to a close.