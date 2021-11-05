Everton has been dealt a new setback as the Premier League fixture truth comes to light.

Everton fans were enraged again on Monday when they were defeated 2-1 by Wolves.

The defeat was the Blues’ third in as many games, and it was their first three-match Premier League losing streak in almost a year.

Looking at the Premier League table, things appear to be in relatively good shape. The Toffees are in tenth place, three points behind the top six, thanks to a strong start to the season in which they only lost one of their first seven league games.

However, evidence suggests that some of their early success was due in part to the quality of the competition they encountered, as they were given a run of more winnable games than other teams in the division.

As previously stated, the average expected end-of-season positions for Everton’s combined opponents is 12.6 based on the FiveThirtyEight forecasting index.

Only opponents from Monday night Wolves have had an easier beginning run of matches across the entire division, according to this.

This should worry Rafael Benitez, especially given how his form has recently deteriorated considerably throughout games that, on paper at least, should have been winnable.

The Spaniard will now have to strive to halt Everton’s losing streak against teams that are likely to compete primarily at the top end of the Premier League league this season in the coming weeks.

Their difficult run of games begins on Sunday when they play Tottenham Hotspur, who will no doubt be boosted by the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte.

The Toffees then travel to champions Manchester City and Brentford before hosting rivals Liverpool and Arsenal at Goodison Park in short succession.

The expectation is that this difficult run of games will provide further motivation for the Everton players to rise to the occasion and begin to produce positive results once more.

However, if they continue in the same vein as they have in recent weeks, all signs point to a difficult season ahead for Benitez’s Blues.