Everton has been awarded six modifications as TV fixtures, including a derby against Liverpool, have been confirmed.

Six Blues games will be shown in December, with three on Sky Sports, two on Amazon Prime, and one on BT Sport.

Everton’s Merseyside Derby match against Liverpool on Wednesday, December 1 has been rescheduled to 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime.

The Blues’ home game versus Newcastle United, another of Rafa Benitez’s former clubs, is also available on the streaming service on Thursday, December 30. (7:30pm).

The Sky games begin on Monday, December 6 at 8 p.m., when Everton hosts Arsenal.

On Sunday, December 12th, they play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, six days later (4:30pm kick-off).

The Blues’ match against Leicester City the following Saturday will be shown on Sky Sports regardless of the outcome of the Carabao Cup.

Everton will host Leicester on Monday, December 20 (8pm), but if Brendan Rodgers’ team advances to the fifth round, the match will be moved to Sunday, December 19, 12pm.

Meanwhile, Everton’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will start 15 minutes later than scheduled on Wednesday, December 15, at 8 p.m. to allow BT Sport coverage.

Wednesday, December 1st, Amazon Prime Video, 8.15 p.m.

Monday, December 6th, at 8 p.m. on Sky Sports.

Sunday, December 12th, at 4.30 p.m. on Sky Sports.

Wednesday, December 15th, 7.45 p.m., BT Sport (depending on Chelsea’s participation in the Club World Cup).

Monday, December 20th, at 8 p.m., Sky Sports (the match will take place at 12pm on Sunday 19 December if Leicester reach Carabao Cup round five)

Thursday, December 30th, Amazon Prime Video, 7.30 p.m.