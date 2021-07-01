Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford answers to Gary Neville’s criticism as he performs at Euro 2020.

Jordan Pickford has reacted to criticism he’s received in recent months for his Everton and England performances.

The 27-year-old made a number of high-profile errors early in the season, prompting calls for him to be dismissed for club and country in certain quarters.

However, in recent months, the shot-stopper has returned to form and is shining for Gareth Southgate’s side at Euro 2020, where he is the only goalie yet to concede a goal as the Three Lions prepare for a quarter-final match against Ukraine.

Gary Neville, a Manchester United icon and Sky Sports pundit, has been a vocal critic of Pickford in the past, but praised him on Twitter earlier this week for his performance in England’s triumph over Germany.

He wrote, “My MOM last night was Jordan Pickford, and I also believe he’s been England’s player of the tournament so far.”

“I was critical of him at Everton, but he’s a different player in England!”

When asked about Neville’s previous and present statements, the Blues goalkeeper revealed how he deals with criticism before of their match against Ukraine.

Pickford stated, “I think you’re always open for criticism when you’re an England player and a professional footballer in general.”

“It’s about changing and evolving as a person and a footballer every day to become the best you can be.

“I’m working hard off the field as well as on it, and I’m just trying to be the greatest version of myself.”