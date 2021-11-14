Everton footballers who made the ultimate sacrifice are remembered.

Remembrance Every year on Sunday, individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation are remembered, and among the fallen are a number of former Everton players.

The Everton Football Club Heritage Society has conducted significant research into Blues players who served in both World Wars I and II.

Here are some brief histories of those who died in the wars, including one of the founding members of Chile’s Everton in Vina del Mar.

37816 Lancashire Fusiliers 11th Battalion

Everton signed Brannick in November 1912. He made three appearances, according to scori.