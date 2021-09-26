Everton find two answers to their attacking ‘concerns,’ as Norwich’s victory impresses the national media.

Everton won a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday to get back on track.

After losing at Aston Villa and being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship Queens Park Rangers, the Blues were welcomed to Goodison Park by the Canaries, who are currently bottom of the Premier League standings and have lost all five of their Premier League games.

Even if it wasn’t a classic, Everton never seemed in danger after Andros Townsend scored the game’s first goal from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark. Late in the second half, Abdoulaye Doucoure scored to give the Toffees the three points.

Everton analysis: Ben Godfrey’s switch pays off with an interesting new prospect

Everton now sit in fifth place in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Rafa Benitez also became the first Blues manager since Colin Harvey in 1989 to start the season with three consecutive home victories.

Here’s how the game was covered in the national press:

“Gray shined brightly once more. Some Evertonians are still concerned about James Rodriguez’s willing release, despite the fact that he was paid £250,000 per week to watch half of the team’s games last season.

“Imagine their reaction if Rodriguez was still here, exhibiting the dexterity of Gray, who is such a joy in possession it’s hard to believe his fee was the equivalent of six weeks’ earnings for the Colombian.

“Gray, like Rodriguez, has the ability to get the fans on their feet. When he was replaced late in the game, he received a standing ovation and was named man-of-the-match.”

“Despite Norwich’s flaws, this was always going to be an Everton result built on hard work and patience. Bentez was limited on fit and creative options beyond Demarai Gray and Townsend, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin among six senior players out injured.

“On the bench, he had an all-star lineup of youthful academy products in Anthony Gordon, Ellis Simms, and Lewis Dobbin, who made his Premier League debut as a late substitution.

Despite this, Salomón Rondón was tasked with leading the line once more.”

