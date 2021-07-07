Everton FC has issued an appeal to discover the assassins of a fan who was killed in a city centre attack.

Everton FC has paid a moving tribute to a fan killed in a horrible Liverpool city centre attack, urging the public to assist police in their search for his assailants.

Duncan Browne was assaulted by a gang of three men in the early hours of Sunday morning before being left injured on Hanover Street.

The 23-year-old from Kirkby was transported to hospital but died on Monday surrounded by his family after suffering a heart attack.

Laughing yobs catcalled his girls, battering a father of three.

Flowers and balloons were left at the location of the attack on Hanover Street as the city expressed its displeasure with the killing of the aspiring firefighter. Underneath an Everton scarf, a portrait of Mr Browne was pinned on the wall.

Everton FC paid tribute to Mr Browne last night, urging supporters to assist in the inquiry into his death, citing a police tweet on the call to find his assailants.

“Such awful news about a major Blue,” the official @Everton account said. Duncan’s family and friends are in our thoughts at this difficult time. Please contact @MerseyPolice using the information below if you can assist. Duncan, rest in peace.”

On Monday, police detained a 37-year-old Liverpool man on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

He is being interrogated by detectives and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Browne’s family has paid tribute to him while urging anyone with information on his assailants to come forward.

“We are asking anyone who was at the taxi rank on Hanover Street around this time and may have seen anything that will help our family seek justice for our Duncan to contact the police,” they said.

“Duncan was a hardworking young man from a loving and caring family who aspired to serve his community as a fireman.

“If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying the cowards who murdered Duncan, please do the right thing and inform the police.”

A team of detectives is working to track down the perpetrators, and anyone who witnessed the crime or has any information is invited to contact them. The summary comes to a close.