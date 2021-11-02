Everton FC 2022 team guide, including transfer budget and wonderkids.

Football Manager 2022 will be published on November 9, and many FM fans have already begun to familiarize themselves with the new game by playing the Beta edition.

FM22 is one of the most sophisticated and in-depth simulators available, allowing users to assume control of any team or country and work their way to short- and long-term success.

Everton offers FM players a fantastic long-term save option this year, with the squad in desperate need of improvement on the pitch and massive advancements off it, such as the construction of a new stadium as the Blues prepare to leave Goodison Park in the coming years.

But, at Goodison Park, who are the finest players? What are the ideal tactics for the team? We’ve put together a detailed Everton team guide for FM22 to help you get started with your new Goodison Park save.

Team guide for Everton Football Manager 2022

The club’s vision and expectations on the first day

Your first meeting as Everton manager is with Bill Kenwright, the club’s chairman, who gives you an overview of the club’s history, reputation, facilities, personnel, and trophy collection.

You’ll see that, based on the press’ assessment of your squad, there’s also a media projection of 11th place in the Premier League.

Kenwright will then go over the club’s short- and long-term goals, leaving you with no doubts about the standards to which you must live up. You’ll also learn about the club’s five-year strategy, which includes the construction of a new stadium and sticking to the wage budget.

Reach the fifth round of the FA Cup (favoured), qualify for the UEFA Europa League through the Premier League (needed), and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup (preferred) (favoured).

YOUR CONTRACT EXPIRES, but you’ll still be known as the “best of the rest.”

Maintain your status as the “best of the rest.”

Maintain your status as the “best of the rest.”

Maintain your status as the “best of the rest.”

Optional strategy

After that, Bill Kenwright will go over who your staff believes is the best Everton team. “The summary has come to an end.”