Everton fans react to James Rodriguez’s return to training with a lovely gesture.

Before his second season with the Blues, James Rodriguez returned for pre-season and made a lovely gesture for one young Evertonian.

Everton fans were immediately responding to photographs of Colombian star James Rodriguez coming for the first day of pre-season, as his future remained uncertain following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure and the appointment of Rafael Benitez.

He stopped up at USM Finch Farm in his car and took a photo with a young Blue who was wearing a Tom Davies phone case.

Fans were impressed, with one adding, “I hope he remains,” and another saying, “Oh ffs, that smile has won me over again.”

EVERTON PLAYERS AND STAFF REPORT FOR THEIR FIRST DAY OF TRAINING

Many people were surprised by Ancelotti’s abrupt departure for Real Madrid, which has raised questions about the future of one of the Blues’ treasured commodities.

When Benitez took over the hot seat at Goodison Park, the uneasiness grew even more.

Rodriguez was sensationally left out of his country’s Copa America team for the tournament in Brazil after representatives from the nation’s backroom staff and those on Merseyside discussed the possibility of Rodriguez missing the two World Cup qualifiers in preparation for the tournament.

However, the most recent photographs suggest that Rodriguez has returned to USM Finch Farm and will stay an Everton player for the time being, much to the pleasure of Everton fans.

Ben Godfrey, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Tom Davies were among those who returned after not playing for their respective countries at the European Championships.

After missing the end of last season due to injury, Jean-Philippe Gbamin is back with the rest of the team on Monday, as he has recently posted many photographs and videos of him working on his fitness on social media.

The Blues have a hectic pre-season schedule ahead of their Premier League start against Southampton at Stamford Bridge, with trips to the Camping World Stadium in Florida to play Millonarios and either Arsenal or Inter Milan, as well as more warm-up games to be confirmed.

David Unsworth was also seen arriving for training with a smile on his face. The summary comes to a close.