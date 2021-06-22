Everton fans demand Harry Kane after Dominic Calvert-rejection. Lewin’s

After the current England line-up was announced, Everton fans informed Gareth Southgate that he should have withdrawn Harry Kane in favor of Dominic Calver-Lewin.

Despite Kane’s poor performances in the tournament so far, Talisman Calvert-Lewin was picked among the substitutes for the third game in a row.

Southgate places his faith in Jordan Pickford, the Premier League golden boot winner, who keeps his place as England’s number one goalkeeper following impressive performances against Croatia and Scotland.

Throughout England’s uninspired performance, Pickford made important interventions, including a superb stop from Stephen O’Donnell’s volley midway through the first half.

Since his debut last year, the 24-year-old has made 11 appearances for England, scoring four goals. Two of them came in a 5-0 victory over San Marino.

He came in late in the win over Croatia, replacing striker Raheem Sterling, but he didn’t have enough time to make an impression.

Only the Czech Republic stands in the way of the Three Lions leading Group D; however, a draw would not be enough because the Czechs had a better goal difference than the Three Lions, and both teams had already qualified going into the final game.

Everton fans were understandably unhappy not to see last season’s best striker start in a major tournament for England.

On Monday, Southgate spoke to the media ahead of the Group D final.

Southgate told reporters, “I’m convinced Harry is going to play for us and is going to have a major effect [tonight], so I’m not worried about that.”

“Are we happy to have Dominic on our squad?” says the coach. Without a doubt. He’s a really excellent centre-forward who had an impression for us in the Autumn, so it’s fantastic to have him and Marcus in the team who can play as nines.

“They are aware of the difficulty they face with Harry. Obviously, Marcus can play wide, but they recognize who our greatest number nine is, as well as Harry’s scoring pedigree and the importance of Harry’s standing and role to the team.”