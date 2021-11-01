Everton fans claim Rafa Benitez following a catastrophic Watford defeat.

Despite his players’ “mistakes” in their last game against Watford, Rafa Benitez insists he knows what Evertonians want from their club.

Everton return to action tonight at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers, in their first match since falling 5-2 to Claudio Ranieri’s side after leading 2-1 with just 12 minutes remaining.

“Yes, more or less I knew, because they have been waiting for a while (for success), and sometimes it is just a frustration,” Benitez said when asked if the irate Goodison Park crowd offered him a greater understanding of what Everton’s long-suffering supporters want.

“However, football is a tremendously emotional sport, and people go to see their side win.”

“However, I’ve learned from the start that they prefer players that care, work hard, and are dedicated.” This crew is doing it, and we’ve been doing it for a long. The other day, we made a mistake.

“However, when you talk about tactical blunders, technical mistakes, and individual faults, these are things you need to work on and strive to improve, but nobody can complain about dedication.”

“The fans must realize that the team requires assistance as well.” The relationship between supporters and players has been wonderful, both at home and away, so I was very delighted with that, and I am confident that the fans will recognize how important they are to the club and will rally behind it.

“My goal is to ensure that the players on the field give it their all, and I believe the fans will appreciate that.”

Benitez responded to suggestions that Everton struggle to deal with the inevitable setbacks that their squad will encounter over the course of a season by describing how he plans to get things back on track.

“I was talking with some previous players, and they told me after the game, ‘We are like that,'” he said.

As a result, we must recognize that going from zero to one hundred is impossible when things are considered ordinarily.

"As a result, we gradually alter things. This is what we're attempting to do."