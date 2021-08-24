Everton fans are stunned by a transfer rumors linking Richarlison and Kylian Mbappe to PSG.

Everton fans were shocked to see Richarlison linked with a move away from the club on Monday night as they scanned social media.

According to RMC Sport, if Kylian Mbappe agrees to a last-minute move to Real Madrid, PSG has lined up Everton attacker Victor Wanyama as a possible replacement.

The revelation comes as Mbappe refuses to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, raising the possibility that the club could try to cash in this summer to avoid losing the World Cup winner for free next year.

With Lionel Messi and Neymar already bolstering the French attack, the article claims that the latter has picked his Brazilian teammate as Mbappe’s replacement, much to the chagrin of Toffees fans.

Everton’s interest in Daniel Jebbison has been revealed, with the club looking for a new striker.

Everton have made it clear that they have no intention of moving Richarlison, who has expressed his desire to represent Brazil at the Olympics.

Despite reports that PSG has already made contact with Mbappe’s representation, it appears highly improbable that the Ligue 1 club will sanction a deal for the Blues star with less than a week left in the transfer window.

It’s a frightening idea for Everton fans, but the club would almost certainly seek a pre-Covid transfer fee for one of the club’s greatest assets.

Richarlison’s Everton contract expires in 2024, and with Real Madrid knowing they can sign Mbappe for free next summer, it would take a very unusual set of circumstances for the striker to leave Finch Farm.