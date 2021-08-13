Everton fans anticipate where the Blues will finish, with Jean-Philippe Gbamin tipped to be the surprise standout.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Everton’s “lost man,” is expected to be a surprise star under new manager Rafa Benitez.

In a poll conducted by The Washington Newsday, 71 percent of supporters preferred the Ivory Coast midfielder – who has only played 157 minutes of football for the Blues in two seasons – to Anthony Gordon (18%) and Jarrad Branthwaite (17%). (11 percent ).

Unsurprisingly, last season’s top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who netted 21 times for Everton, was the favorite to repeat as top scorer, garnering 83 percent of votes, followed by Olympic gold medallist Richarlison with 13 percent and new boy Demarai Gray with 3%.

Lewis Dobbin, an 18-year-old striker, was voted the most likely young star to watch, with 43 percent of the vote, followed by Anthony Gordon (32%), Jarrad Branthwaite (20%), and Charlie Whitaker (5%).

In terms of where the Blues will finish in the Premier League under their new manager, fans appear to assume it will be a case of “same old, same old.”

Everton finished 10th in the Premier League last season despite being second on Boxing Day and fifth in early March, and it was the most common response among fans again for 2021/22, with 14 percent predicting the club will just scrape into the top half.

With both positions polling 13 percent, but the former having slightly more individual replies, eighth came in second, followed by ninth.

11 percent predict a 12th-place finish, which is where the Blues finished last season, while 10% are more hopeful and predict a seventh-place finish.

There were 8% answers for both 11th and sixth place, with somewhat more people opting for a bottom half result rather than shattering the established big boys’ domination.

Only 1% predicted Everton would finish fourth, the same number as those who predicted they would finish last, but no one predicted the Blues would win the Premier League.