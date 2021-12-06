Everton fan organizations issue a new statement ahead of a demonstration at Goodison Park during the Arsenal match.

Everton supporters’ organisations have issued a fresh statement in advance of tonight’s ’27 minutes for 27 years’ demonstration at Goodison Park.

Those interested in the club’s change campaign plan to leave their seats just after the half-hour mark of the game versus Arsenal.

“Please keep Goodison a safe place tonight #27minutesfor27years,” numerous notable Everton supporter accounts posted on Twitter this afternoon in a coordinated tweet.

“As part of the #27minutesfor27years campaign, a substantial number of Everton fans will leave their seats in the 27th minute of tonight’s match as a visual symbol of Everton’s change campaign.”

“We humbly request that everyone participating in this action think about their fellow fans, particularly those who may be vulnerable and, of course, children.” Please keep Goodison a safe place tonight when leaving (and returning) to your seat. “Thank you very much.”

The protest’s organizers laid out their justifications over the weekend.

Fans are urged to leave for five minutes, till halftime, or to leave the stadium permanently, whichever they prefer.

Following the initial social media declaration on Friday, a detailed statement was released on Saturday afternoon, which sent a clear message to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

“It is designed to bring attention to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri who, despite investing approximately £685 million since February 2016, has not seen an improvement in the club’s fortunes, with multiple managerial appointments, a weakened and less competitive first team squad, and declining performances on the pitch,” the supporters’ post read.

“The campaign appreciates and welcomes his financial contribution to the club.” The campaign, on the other hand, focuses on the club’s governance and management over the last six years.

“The campaign recognizes that without new investment and recruitment in the board and executive teams, the club’s chances of changing its fortunes are slim.”

“Farhad Moshiri’s investment is completely linked with the fans’ emotional and financial loyalty to the team.” We both want the same thing: a higher return on both of our assets.

“As a large stakeholder, we urge Farhad Moshiri to make the required management changes to improve performance.

“We request that Farhad Moshiri engage with us.”

“The summary comes to an end.”