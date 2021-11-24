Everton face severe selection problems versus Brentford due to Demarai Gray’s injury.

Everton are growing increasingly optimistic that Demarai Gray’s injury isn’t as serious as first thought.

The Blues’ star was pulled off with an abductor injury after only 17 minutes against Manchester City on Sunday.

Following the 3-0 setback at the Etihad Stadium, Rafa Benitez was unable to provide any insight into the severity of the situation, just saying, “We’ll see.”

Gray could return sooner than expected, according to Finch Farm, after it was suggested earlier this week that the 25-year-old could be sidelined until January.

Gray is still a significant doubt for Sunday’s crucial meeting with Brentford and will be assessed again, but there has been no official word from Finch Farm that the summer signing has been ruled out.

On Friday afternoon, Benitez is set to address the media and provide an update on Gray’s health.

Everton are optimistic that Yerry Mina will be fit to play this weekend in London.

The Colombian centre-back has been out of the last four league games due to a hamstring injury, but it is thought he was left out as a precaution.

Benitez will also address the situation with Abdoulaye Doucoure. Everton manager Ronald Koeman said in a press conference last week that he hoped the midfielder would be back in one to two weeks.

Richarlison will miss Sunday’s encounter after receiving his fifth booking of the season in the defeat to Man City. He will now serve a one-match suspension.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out until at least mid-December, and Andre Gomes and Tom Davies are both sidelined.

Mason Holgate’s three-match suspension will be extended after he was sent off against Spurs before the international break.