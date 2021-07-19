Everton expects a £16 million increase after seeing record crowds.

Everton fans have been denied the opportunity to see their club for the past 16 months, with the exception of three games that drew a total 12,000 fans.

That is, of course, true for teams all across the world, as the epidemic caused havoc on football’s eco-system, causing the postponement of the 2019/20 Premier League season and having a long-term financial impact on clubs as broadcast deals, commercial earnings, and gate receipts were all affected.

Everton’s 2021/22 Premier League season is set to go off on August 14 at home against Southampton, where the Rafa Bentiez era will officially begin.

As things stand, clubs have been given permission to reintroduce full-capacity attendance for the first time since early March, and fans are already eager to get back to it.

Everton have set a new season ticket renewal record for the sixth consecutive season, with 98 percent of the 30,000-plus season ticket holders, who committed in record numbers behind closed doors for last season’s campaign, committing again for the new campaign, in which clubs hope to see their revenue streams return to something resembling normal.

Everton’s £139.9 million loss in the 2019/20 financial reports included more than £60 million in revenue lost as a result of COVID-19. Matchday revenue had dropped £2.3 million from £14.2 million to £11.9 million due to a lack of games in the final two months or so, but the true, grim picture will be revealed in the 2020/21 accounts for the financial year ending May 2021, with virtually no fans attending during the campaign, meaning matchday revenue will be almost entirely wiped out.

Everton were only able to open the turnstiles at Goodison Park for three league games last season, with 2,000 Blues turning out for games against Chelsea and Arsenal in December and 6,000 for the final home game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May.

There had been some fear that many supporters would be hesitant to return to stadiums so quickly, but such high numbers will give Farhad Moshiri and those behind the scenes hope that matchday earnings can be increased. “The summary has come to an end.”