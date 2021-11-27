Everton defender criticizes Leighton Baines’ behind-the-scenes work.

Jack Tierney, an Everton youngster, has opened up about working with Leighton Baines and how the veteran full-back inspired him to join the club.

Baines left Everton at the end of the 2019/20 season after 13 years and 420 appearances, but was quickly rehired as a professional development coach.

The former defender’s job description included working closely with young first-team players as well as the club’s under-23 and under-18 teams.

Following Phil Jevons’ transfer to Sunderland in September, Baines took a temporary position as Paul Tait’s assistant.

Tierney discussed what it’s like to work with Baines on a daily basis, as well as how the Blues legend has influenced him long before he joined the coaching staff.

Tierney told evertonfc.com, “I remember my first game, we were losing and it was late in extra time.”

“Leighton Baines got a free kick, and my father said, ‘If he misses this, we’re out.’ I’ll never forget how he placed it in the highest corner. That sensation will stick with me for the rest of my life.

“We won on penalties and advanced.” It’s the first time I’ve ever seen Everton play. That was the first time I experienced what it was like to live in Everton.

“It’s a great feeling to win.” I recall our first talk when Leighton walked in. I approached him and inquired about his favorite Everton goal.

“It was just a chance encounter and I had to question him, but I knew it was the Stamford Bridge strike.” It was fantastic for me to be able to witness it.” Tierney went on to describe how it is to work with Baines, stating, “Leighton is amazing to work with.” As a defender, he’s always been in situations where you have to deal with him.

“He has some excellent suggestions for you. After witnessing us train, the first piece of advice he gave us was concerning our body form.

"He had guys trying to get through the side of him, which was unusual for a full-back." It's a start."