Everton confirm Marcel Brands’ departure with a statement.

Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands, has delivered a statement following the announcement that he has resigned.

The Dutchman reveals in his statement how he and Everton have a “clear disagreement” in their opinions on how the club should be governed.

“On Friday, following a personal chat with the chairman and my other board members, we agreed that I would resign as director of football and a member of the Everton Football Club board,” Brands said.

“This was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my career, and it took some time and thought.”

“The board and I decided that there is a distinct difference in vision and direction for this lovely club, and the decision was made with that in mind.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone at the club with whom I’ve worked closely over the previous three and a half years.” Everton has a lot of brilliant people who are passionate about moving the club ahead, both on and off the pitch.

“I wish the entire squad the best of luck, and I am confident that there is enough talent on the team to swiftly overcome the current situation.”

“Working at this magnificent club has been an honor for me, and I wish everyone affiliated with Everton the best of luck in the future.”

‘A strategic assessment of the football structure will now take place, informing the best model for the club to operate with in the long-term,’ the club said in a statement.

“The owner and board would like to thank Marcel for his contribution to the club over the past three and a half years and wish him well in his future,” the statement continued.

“In the meanwhile, our manager, Rafa Benitez, will have the full support of the owner and board of directors.”