Everton captain Seamus Coleman lists three players who could succeed him.

Seamus Coleman has identified three Everton players who he believes are becoming into dressing room leaders.

Last Monday, the Blues skipper signed a new deal with the club, committing to a one-year agreement that would keep him at Goodison Park until 2023.

With a move to Merseyside from Sligo Rovers in 2009, the right-back is now Everton’s longest-serving member in the squad.

He’s seen a lot of players come and go in that time, and he now believes he’s seeing a lot of younger players step up into leadership roles in the locker room.

The defender singled out Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, and Ben Godfrey for taking on the role, with two of them having previously captained the club.

“Slowly but surely, we are gaining some more leaders across the squad,” Coleman told evertontv.

“The younger men are starting to show up. Mason [Holgate] has led the team and is a prominent voice in the dressing room. Tom [Davies] has captained the club multiple times.

“Ben Godfrey has arrived, and he is a fantastic character with a lot of leadership potential.

“However, for the greater picture, it’s something we all need to do as a group – every day, show up with the leadership abilities. It shouldn’t matter whether you’re on the squad or not; what we’re like as a group should remain the same.”

Coleman also urged the team as a whole to continue to improve and show greater tenacity on the field.

Last season, the Blues started brightly but ended up in a dismal tenth place, and the skipper hopes to see things improve in the future.

“I absolutely see that improving,” Coleman remarked. We need to be more resilient in the face of adversity. Last year, we had some wonderful moments and then faltered at times.

“It’s about improving and having that team spirit, as I’ve mentioned many times, but to have that team spirit, you need excellent outcomes.

“We can improve on what has been a dismal couple of seasons if we start the season well and keep on top of the little things.”

