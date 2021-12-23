Everton can learn from an unexpected Premier League foe when it comes to new stadium enhancements.

The first portion of his two-part program is now available.

For starters, the Brentford Community Stadium and Everton’s soon-to-be home at Bramley-Moore Dock are both riverbank sites trapped within a small footprint.

But, while I can see the Thames from the platform at Kew Bridge, which is just a Jordan Pickford punt from Brentford’s clean new ground, you’ll still have a five-minute walk to the station’s granite structural namesake, from where you can cross the river and proceed towards the Royal Botanic Gardens.

When it comes to iconic vistas by the water, Brentford will not be able to compete with either Fulham’s Craven Cottage or Everton’s new stadium on the banks of the royal blue Mersey.

The stadium is partially covered even at street level by a high-rise construction site between the façade of the stands and the railway track beneath.

After taking the tube from Euston to Vauxhall – which is, oddly, the same name as the Liverpool neighbourhood where the Blues are relocating – we have a second journey of over half an hour on the South Western Railway to this suburban corner of London.

Brentford’s beauty is within this small hidden gem of a modern football arena, thus the approach is deceiving.

While Goodison Park is unique in that it is the only English football stadium with a church – the famed St Luke’s – Brentford’s old home Griffin Park could also claim to be a one-of-a-kind within the game for less religious reasons, as it had a pub on each of its four corners.

Given such a cozy selling feature, how did the club make the transition from their 116-year home between 1904 and 2020 go so smoothly?

Stewart Purvis, head of Bees United supporters club, explains.

