Everton attacker scores a hat-trick in a friendly after grabbing Rafa Benitez’s attention.

Everton striker Lewis Dobbin scored a hat-trick for the second time in as many games as the club’s under-23s won another pre-season match.

On Saturday afternoon, David Unsworth’s side faced Guiseley and won 4-1, with all of the goals coming in the first half of the game.

Tom Cannon added to Dobbin’s hat-trick, with both players continuing to impress following their involvement in the senior side’s triumph over Accrington Stanley at Finch Farm last weekend.

Guiseley pulled a goal back through Chuk Molokwu from a set piece in the first half, but Unsworth’s team saw the game out in the second.

The U23s had started their pre-season training with a 4-2 win over Warrington Rylands earlier in the week, with Dobbin scoring a hat-trick in that game as well.

Cannon, who scored in the senior side’s win against Accrington last weekend, was also on target for the young Blues on that occasion, continuing a successful summer so far.

Since Rafa Benitez’s arrival, Dobbin has also been seen training with the first-team players.

Unsworth told Everton’s official website after the previous win over Warrington Rylands, “It doesn’t matter if it’s pre-season or the last game of the season, strikers like to score goals and Lewis has started incredibly well.”