Everton are preparing for a busy final week of the transfer market, with Cenk Tosun the latest addition.

Everton’s summer transfer activity is anticipated to reach a fever pitch in the final week of the market, as the club tries to offload a number of unwanted players.

And the Blues have made it clear that they must sell marginal players before adding to Rafa Benitez’s team.

Everton’s new manager wants a new right-back and has shown interest in, but the club wants to get rid of a few players first.

, and are on the market this summer, with Everton looking to find a buyer for the unwanted player.

Everton, on the other hand, has been frustrated in their attempts to find new teams for these players thus far.

, as expected, will not be able to move on during this transfer window.

The 30-year-old is recovering from a knee operation after rupturing his patella tendon while on loan at Besiktas, and is anticipated to miss six to eight weeks of training.

That puts his return to full fitness in November, the same month he returned to the team following an injury last season, and raises the potential of a January move.

Tosun is in the final year of his contract with Everton.

Everton, on the other hand, began the week by completing the season-long loan exit of and are now ready to sell before the market closes.

Talks are reportedly ongoing, with the 22-year-old garnering interest from FC Twente in Holland, where he spent last season on loan.

Markelo joined the Blues in the summer of 2017 but is yet to make an impact in the first squad.

He is currently in the final 12 months of his Goodison term after signing a new contract last year, and Everton are planning to move him in the coming days.

Expects to be loaned out before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

With the Blues poised to authorize his release in the final week of the transfer window, the French left-back has possibilities in Belgium and with Championship clubs.

Everton’s matchday roster for the first game did not include Nkounkou. “The summary has come to an end.”