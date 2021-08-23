Everton are owed compensation because Thierry Small’s contract was ripped up.

Thierry Small has renounced his Everton scholarship and will seek a new club to join.

Everton had offered the Blues’ youngest ever player a professional contract, but he turned it down.

Small declined to return to pre-season training this summer, signaling his intention to quit Goodison, and the 17-year-old has now decided to end his scholarship with the club.

Everton, on the other hand, will be compensated for the left-departure, back’s with the amount to be determined by a tribunal.

Carlo Ancelotti took Small off the bench in the FA Cup fourth round fixture against Sheffield Wednesday last season, and he made his first-team debut.

Small, on the other hand, has decided to pursue a career abroad, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Southampton all all interested in recruiting him.