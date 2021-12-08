Everton are on the lookout for Giovanni Simeone, with Denis Zakaria being a target.

Everton won their eighth game in a row against Arsenal on Monday night, ending an eight-game winless streak.

Goodison was ecstatic after goals from Richarlison and Demarai Gray, and Rafa Benitez will aim to build on that momentum in the coming weeks.

Following Marcel Brands’ resignation as director of football, Benitez will be looking for players to bolster his Blues squad in January.

Denis Zakaria (90 minutes)

Due to his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has been connected with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

Zakaria joined Gladbach from Young Boys in 2017 but is said to be “uninterested” in renewing his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Arsenal and Leicester have been linked with the Swiss holding midfielder, but 90min reports that Everton have also “lodged their interest” in the 25-year-old.

The Blues, on the other hand, are up against stiff competition for Zakaria, according to the source, with the midfielder’s agency “fielding bids from all around the globe.”

Cyle Larin of Besiktas is a striker for the Turkish club.

Everton is thought to be one of three Premier League clubs “keeping eyes” on Besiktas forward Cyle Larin, according to Teamtalk.

The 26-year-old Canadian international moved to Turkey from Orlando City, where he played in 87 MLS games and scored 43 goals.

Last season, Larin had a similar productive season with Besiktas, scoring 23 goals in all competitions while playing across the frontline.

According to a report from Teamtalk, Brighton and West Ham are also interested in signing the forward.

Everton are reportedly "on the lookout" for Hellas Verona striker Giovanni Simeone, who is on loan from Cagliari.

The Blues are the “first interested” club in the 26-year-old, according to Sport Witness, who cite Fichajes in their report.

The Argentine attacker, the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, has 11 goals and three assists in 15 Serie A appearances this season.

According to the article, Cagliari has set his price at €10 million, which the Toffees are said to think is “very inexpensive.”